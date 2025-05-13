Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,715,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,859,000 after purchasing an additional 204,473 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,000,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,757 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.