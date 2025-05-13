Algert Global LLC Takes $399,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,594,000 after buying an additional 564,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,001,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 347,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,101,000 after buying an additional 634,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,990,000 after buying an additional 159,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 738.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.