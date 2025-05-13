Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

