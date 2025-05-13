20,000 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Clearfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearfield by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Clearfield by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $513.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 10.57. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $550,087.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,608.36. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Articles

