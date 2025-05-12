Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3,544.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 963,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $222,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,648.30. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Melius Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.30.

NYSE RCL opened at $233.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $277.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

