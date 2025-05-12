Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $290.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

