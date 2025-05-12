LMR Partners LLP Invests $12.32 Million in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 3.41% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBAV. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MBAV opened at $10.37 on Monday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

