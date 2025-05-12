Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC owned 2.07% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

