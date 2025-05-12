Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 17,003 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK opened at $75.16 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.