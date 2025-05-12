Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 115,628 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 914.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,628 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,661,000 after buying an additional 326,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $121.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

