Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.33% of OSI Systems worth $206,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in OSI Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $223.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.13 and its 200 day moving average is $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $227.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,731.06. This trade represents a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

