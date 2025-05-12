Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Oracle by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Oracle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Oracle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 317,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $150.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

