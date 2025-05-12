Investment Management Corp of Ontario Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.41.

Twilio stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -165.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

