Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 14,347 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 287.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,925,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,988,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after buying an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after buying an additional 291,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

