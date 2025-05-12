Interval Partners LP Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

