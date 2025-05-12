Interval Partners LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMI

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.