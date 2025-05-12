CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

