CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 823.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VBR opened at $185.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.24 and a 200 day moving average of $196.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

