CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

