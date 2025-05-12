Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,325 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,766 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,742 shares of company stock worth $32,639,759. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COIN opened at $199.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.65.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

