Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price target on Assertio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

