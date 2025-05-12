6,231 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

