3,755 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3%

MDLZ opened at $66.37 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

