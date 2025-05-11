Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.46 and last traded at $177.86. 4,045,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,840,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.22.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

The company has a market cap of $916.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,372,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

