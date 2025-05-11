StockNews.com Downgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to Hold

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.36. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.69%.

In other NL Industries news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 6,500 shares of NL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,616.50. This trade represents a 228.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NL Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 311.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in NL Industries by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

