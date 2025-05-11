Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 111,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 101,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
