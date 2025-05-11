Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Nancy Lyskawa Sells 6,120 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $20,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,934.64. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Nancy Lyskawa sold 2,474 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $8,609.52.

Rimini Street Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RMNI opened at $3.34 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $306.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.