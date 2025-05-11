Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $9.53 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,057 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $35.64 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

