Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $806.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,339.60. This trade represents a 14.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,770.60. The trade was a 0.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $7,799,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 348,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 222,689 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 182,624 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

