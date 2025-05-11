GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $212.73 and last traded at $213.87. 745,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,346,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
