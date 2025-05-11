Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $178.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.79 and a 52 week high of $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,789. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

