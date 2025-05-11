FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.58 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

