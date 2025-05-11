FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,093 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,242,000 after purchasing an additional 337,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $177,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

GGG stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

