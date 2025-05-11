First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 13,365 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $17.36 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

