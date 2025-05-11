Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,821.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. The trade was a 96.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,658.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,649.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,399.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.