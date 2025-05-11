Ethic Inc. Acquires 9,023 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.