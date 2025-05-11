EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,121 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

