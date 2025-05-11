Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 21,451 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $26,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $323.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.07.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.17, for a total transaction of $830,238.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,427,059.27. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,977 shares of company stock worth $2,577,061 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $404.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.05 and its 200 day moving average is $372.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.