Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 334,133 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,117,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,133 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $32,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in JFrog by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its position in JFrog by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,403,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 712,373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $21,322,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at $182,101,383.70. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,354,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,488. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

