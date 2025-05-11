Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYF opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

