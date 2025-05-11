Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $667,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,508.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $446.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.29. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.89 and a 12-month high of $474.97. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

