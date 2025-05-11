DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 273.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,591 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160,817 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 1.0% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.27% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $50,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

