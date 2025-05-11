Deutsche Bank AG Has $114.32 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,492,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $114,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,464,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 65,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

