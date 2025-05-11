D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 629,378 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629,378 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $33,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 211,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

XBI opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

