Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,772 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NMI worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 786.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMI

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,651.10. This trade represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,654. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.