Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,772 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NMI worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 786.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NMIH opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,651.10. This trade represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,654. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
