Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 108,480 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 59,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 3,019,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 760,700 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Origin Materials Price Performance

ORGN stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 229.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

