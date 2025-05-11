CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PMTS. DA Davidson upped their target price on CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $21.28 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.77.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $122.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.