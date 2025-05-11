CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,315 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $27,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,398 shares of company stock valued at $951,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.