Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,013,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,558,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $171.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

