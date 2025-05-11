Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 97,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $8,984,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $259.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.22.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,729,781.44. This trade represents a 39.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

